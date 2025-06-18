Lightning Delay Strikes Club World Cup Clash

The much-anticipated Club World Cup match between Ulsan of South Korea and Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa faced an unexpected delay due to lightning threats in the area. The game, held at Inter & Co Stadium, was halted moments before kickoff as safety officials urged players to vacate the field.

The teams were kept off the field for 50 minutes, and spectators were advised to find shelter due to potential danger, even with no rain but ominous clouds looming nearby. The pleasant beach weather in Orlando, marked by a relentless heat wave, only intensified the situation.

Referee Clement Turpin, acting on the safety protocol, made the decision to delay the start until 7:05 pm local time. The situation is a reminder of the swift shifts in weather conditions commonly experienced in central Florida, making safety protocols essential for all events.

