Sports Highlights: Drama and Determination on the Field

The latest sports headlines feature World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda, who is battling a neck spasm but assured reporters she will be prepared for the upcoming Women's PGA Championship.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is suspected to have sustained a right calf strain, with an MRI scheduled amid the team's trial in the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Other notable stories include the Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos benched following an inappropriate remark, and New York Yankees start slugger Giancarlo Stanton continues amid team struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)