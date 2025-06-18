Left Menu

Sports Highlights: Drama and Determination on the Field

A round-up of current sports news includes Nelly Korda's neck injury, Tyrese Haliburton's calf strain, Nick Castellanos' benching due to an inappropriate comment, and the Yankees' struggles despite Giancarlo Stanton's return. Russell Wilson praises the Giants, while Jalen Williams propels the Thunder closer to an NBA championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 05:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 05:21 IST
The latest sports headlines feature World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda, who is battling a neck spasm but assured reporters she will be prepared for the upcoming Women's PGA Championship.

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is suspected to have sustained a right calf strain, with an MRI scheduled amid the team's trial in the NBA Finals against Oklahoma City Thunder.

Other notable stories include the Philadelphia Phillies' Nick Castellanos benched following an inappropriate remark, and New York Yankees start slugger Giancarlo Stanton continues amid team struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

