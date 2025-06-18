Galthie Defends Weakened Team for All Blacks Tests

In response to criticisms, France coach Fabien Galthie has robustly defended his decision to send a weakened French rugby squad for the upcoming tests against the All Blacks in July. He explained that the demanding schedule faced by French players necessitates such measures.

Galthie's current squad of 28 is set for an international match at Twickenham. Meanwhile, the French Top 14 semi-finals this weekend will determine additional players for the All Blacks series. The French domestic rugby season, which began as early as September, has been challenging, he stated.

Top players are consistently involved in a multitude of tournaments. Therefore, a trimmed squad of meticulously prepared players aims to give their best in New Zealand. Galthie emphasized that the national squad's preparation, despite limited time, has been strategic, drawing on years of experience.

