Galthie Defends Weakened Team for All Blacks Tests

France's coach Fabien Galthie defends sending a weakened squad to New Zealand due to the French players' workload. With the domestic season just ending, he emphasizes the scheduling constraints. Top players are busy with local finals, and squads are quickly prepared for international duty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 08:10 IST
In response to criticisms, France coach Fabien Galthie has robustly defended his decision to send a weakened French rugby squad for the upcoming tests against the All Blacks in July. He explained that the demanding schedule faced by French players necessitates such measures.

Galthie's current squad of 28 is set for an international match at Twickenham. Meanwhile, the French Top 14 semi-finals this weekend will determine additional players for the All Blacks series. The French domestic rugby season, which began as early as September, has been challenging, he stated.

Top players are consistently involved in a multitude of tournaments. Therefore, a trimmed squad of meticulously prepared players aims to give their best in New Zealand. Galthie emphasized that the national squad's preparation, despite limited time, has been strategic, drawing on years of experience.

