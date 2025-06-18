Sundowns Secure Essential Win in Club World Cup Opener
Mamelodi Sundowns clinched a crucial 1-0 victory over Ulsan Hyundai in their Group F opener at the Club World Cup. The win positions the South African team at the top of the group, as points prove vital for underdog teams like Sundowns and Ulsan in the tournament.
- Country:
- United States
In a tightly contested match at the Club World Cup, Mamelodi Sundowns emerged victorious with a 1-0 win over Ulsan HD. This result sees the South African team take an early lead in Group F.
Group F favorites Brazil's Fluminense and Germany's Borussia Dortmund are expected to advance, making this win crucial for Sundowns. Securing points at this stage is crucial for African and Asian teams to make an impact in the tournament.
According to Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso, the team's strategic preparation paid off, and maintaining their game plan was key. Ulsan's coach, Kim Pan-gon, acknowledged their effort and emphasized the need to recover for upcoming matches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Attack at demonstration calling for Israeli hostages' release was first where group faced violence
Jobe Bellingham Joins Borussia Dortmund in Record Transfer
Bellingham Legacy Continues: Jobe Joins Borussia Dortmund
Bellingham Legacy Continues: Jobe Joins Borussia Dortmund
Brightcom Group Financial Settlement: Former Officials Pay Up