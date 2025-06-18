Inter Milan and Monterrey Clash to a Draw in Thrilling Club World Cup Opener

In a riveting start to the Club World Cup, Inter Milan and Mexican side Monterrey settled for a 1-1 draw in their Group E debut at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The Italian giants dominated possession from the onset, but it was Monterrey who drew first blood.

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos put Monterrey ahead in the 25th minute with a powerful header. Inter responded just before halftime, as Kristjan Asllani's free-kick set up Lautaro Martinez for an effortless equalizer.

The match, marked by missed opportunities from both sides, was the first under new management. Cristian Chivu led Inter following a Champions League defeat, while Domenec Torrent managed Monterrey. Both teams are scheduled to play this Saturday, with Monterrey facing River Plate and Inter battling Urawa Reds.

