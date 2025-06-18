Left Menu

Joe Root Gears Up for Epic Test Cricket Year

England's star cricketer Joe Root is set for a thrilling year with a home Test series against India and an away Ashes series against Australia. Root, seeking to surpass notable milestones, expressed excitement and respect for the formidable Indian team, while reminiscing about his journey in cricket.

Joe Root. (Photo- @root66 Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

England's veteran cricketer Joe Root is preparing for a monumental year in Test cricket, highlighted by a home series against India and an away Ashes showdown in Australia.

Root described the opportunities ahead as 'epic' and acknowledged India's comprehensive strengths across formats. The star batter will begin his formidable campaign against India this Friday in Leeds.

With 13,006 Test runs, Root continues his pursuit of Sachin Tendulkar's iconic tally of 15,921. Despite his impressive record against India, his performances against Australia have been more subdued, particularly in Australian conditions.

During a Sky Sports interview, Root expressed motivation to cherish the moment, drawing inspiration from childhood memories of playing cricket with his family.

'You play at amazing venues around the world, experiencing different cultures and everything else the sport has to offer - friendships, opportunities,' he reflected. As he embarks on this significant year, Root remains focused on appreciating the here and now.

