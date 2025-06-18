Argentina's Fresh Faces Gear Up for Rugby Showdown with Lions

Argentina is set to face the British & Irish Lions in Dublin on Friday, featuring a vastly altered squad that includes a starting debut for centre Justo Piccardo and potential first appearances for three players off the bench.

Under the guidance of Coach Felipe Contepomi, the team aims to test several newcomers within the lineup, complementing the seasoned leadership of hooker Julian Montoya. The halfback pair is Tomas Albornoz and Gonzalo Garcia, while the back three comprises Ignacio Mendy, Rodrigo Isgro, and Santiago Carreras.

The front row places props Mayco Vivas and Joel Sclavi around Montoya. Franco Molina and Pedro Rubiolo form the lock tandem, with Joaquin Oviedo, Pablo Matera, and Juan Martín Gonzalez covering the back row. Contepomi's strategy includes a 5-3 bench split, setting the stage for possible debuts by Bautista Bernasconi, Boris Wenger, and Simon Benitez Cruz.

(With inputs from agencies.)