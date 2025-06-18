Left Menu

Petra Kvitova's Wild Card Return to Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova, former Wimbledon champion, returns to the tournament after receiving a wild card. Having been absent for 17 months and mothering a child, she resumes her competitive journey ranked 572nd. The Czech tennis player was the sole non-Briton awarded this privilege alongside several British players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 18-06-2025 16:08 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 16:08 IST
Petra Kvitova
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Petra Kvitova, the former Wimbledon champion of 2011 and 2014, has made a remarkable return to the prestigious tennis tournament after being awarded a wild card. Kvitova last appeared on the grassy courts of this Grand Slam in 2023, marking her first participation since becoming a mother when her son was born during last year's Wimbledon.

Making her comeback to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas this February, Kvitova resumed competitive play after a 17-month hiatus and is currently ranked 572nd. The Czech Republic native stands out as the only non-British athlete to receive a singles wild card for this year's tournament.

Meanwhile, the other seven wild card recipients for the women's draw include British players Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, and Jodie Burrage. Among the men's draw, Dan Evans was one of seven British players granted a wildcard, with another pending announcement, as per tournament organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

