Petra Kvitova's Wild Card Return to Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova, the former Wimbledon champion of 2011 and 2014, has made a remarkable return to the prestigious tennis tournament after being awarded a wild card. Kvitova last appeared on the grassy courts of this Grand Slam in 2023, marking her first participation since becoming a mother when her son was born during last year's Wimbledon.

Making her comeback to the WTA Tour in Austin, Texas this February, Kvitova resumed competitive play after a 17-month hiatus and is currently ranked 572nd. The Czech Republic native stands out as the only non-British athlete to receive a singles wild card for this year's tournament.

Meanwhile, the other seven wild card recipients for the women's draw include British players Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, and Jodie Burrage. Among the men's draw, Dan Evans was one of seven British players granted a wildcard, with another pending announcement, as per tournament organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)