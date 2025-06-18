Left Menu

Zverev Triumphs in Halle Amid Advertising Hoarding Scare

Alexander Zverev launched his HALLE Open campaign with a 6-2 6-1 win over Marcos Giron. The match, marked by an advertising board collapse, saw Zverev assisting injured spectators. Clinching the game with 23 winners, Zverev quickly overcame Giron's initial resistance, dominating with powerful serves.

Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev opened his Halle Open venture with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron amid dramatic scenes caused by an advertising hoarding falling onto spectators. The incident briefly halted the match while Zverev provided aid to the injured.

In the face of this distraction, Zverev showcased his on-court prowess, sealing the match with 23 winners over a 79-minute contest. Giron, challenged by the German's powerful serve, struggled to respond effectively, leading to an early exit as Zverev gathered seven consecutive games in the second set.

The tournament saw other notable performances, with eighth seed Karen Khachanov overcoming a fall to defeat Zizou Bergs and upcoming matches featuring third seed Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas slated in the last 16.

(With inputs from agencies.)

