Zverev Triumphs in Halle Amid Advertising Hoarding Scare

Alexander Zverev opened his Halle Open venture with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 victory over Marcos Giron amid dramatic scenes caused by an advertising hoarding falling onto spectators. The incident briefly halted the match while Zverev provided aid to the injured.

In the face of this distraction, Zverev showcased his on-court prowess, sealing the match with 23 winners over a 79-minute contest. Giron, challenged by the German's powerful serve, struggled to respond effectively, leading to an early exit as Zverev gathered seven consecutive games in the second set.

The tournament saw other notable performances, with eighth seed Karen Khachanov overcoming a fall to defeat Zizou Bergs and upcoming matches featuring third seed Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas slated in the last 16.

