Shubman Gill: The Next No. 4 for India
India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant announced Shubman Gill will bat at No. 4 in the Test series against England, following Virat Kohli's retirement. Pant, batting at No. 5, shares a strong camaraderie with Gill. England will also be missing veteran pacers Anderson and Broad, but Pant remains cautious of their current lineup.
India has settled on Shubman Gill to occupy the crucial No. 4 spot in the upcoming Test series against England, as confirmed by vice-captain Rishabh Pant. Following Virat Kohli's recent retirement, the team had been in search of a reliable batsman for the pivotal position.
Rishabh Pant, who will bat at No. 5, emphasized the strong bond both on and off the field with Gill. The camaraderie between the two young players is expected to be key in India's strategy. 'If you're good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field as well,' Pant remarked.
Meanwhile, England will be without retired seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, a fact that Pant finds relieving. However, he cautions against underestimating the rest of the English attack, highlighting the need for respect and diligence in their upcoming matches.
