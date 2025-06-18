Left Menu

Shubman Gill: The Next No. 4 for India

India's vice-captain Rishabh Pant announced Shubman Gill will bat at No. 4 in the Test series against England, following Virat Kohli's retirement. Pant, batting at No. 5, shares a strong camaraderie with Gill. England will also be missing veteran pacers Anderson and Broad, but Pant remains cautious of their current lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 18-06-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 19:26 IST
Shubman Gill: The Next No. 4 for India
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India has settled on Shubman Gill to occupy the crucial No. 4 spot in the upcoming Test series against England, as confirmed by vice-captain Rishabh Pant. Following Virat Kohli's recent retirement, the team had been in search of a reliable batsman for the pivotal position.

Rishabh Pant, who will bat at No. 5, emphasized the strong bond both on and off the field with Gill. The camaraderie between the two young players is expected to be key in India's strategy. 'If you're good friends off the field, it eventually comes on the field as well,' Pant remarked.

Meanwhile, England will be without retired seamers James Anderson and Stuart Broad, a fact that Pant finds relieving. However, he cautions against underestimating the rest of the English attack, highlighting the need for respect and diligence in their upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025