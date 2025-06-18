Brydon Carse: Ready for India's Strong Lineup Despite Star Absences

England's bowling all-rounder, Brydon Carse, expressed confidence as India is expected to field a formidable playing XI in the upcoming Test series, notwithstanding the 'massive' absence of batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The series commences on Friday at Headingley, with India integrating young talents to offset the loss of experience.

Despite missing these seasoned players, Carse acknowledges India's cricketing depth and quality, admitting the challenge they present. 'Obviously, Virat and Sharma are massive losses for their batting lineup. They are experienced players over a number of years. World-class batters. But the depth of Indian cricket have and the quality and players coming through, they will without a doubt put up a strong XI and we will be ready for whatever challenge that brings,' Carse remarked to reporters on Wednesday.

Back from a toe injury, the 29-year-old sees the series as a chance to 'flaunt his groove' and demonstrate his skills on home turf. England's playing XI for the 1st Test includes Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, and Shoaib Bashir.