India's Batting Resilience Shines in First Test Against England

India's batsmen demonstrated remarkable resilience on the second day of the first Test match against England, wrapping up the morning session at a formidable 454 for 7 wickets. The innings, led by Yashasvi Jaiswal's century and standout performances from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, has placed India in a commanding position.

England's bowlers faced a challenging task, with Ben Stokes emerging as the key wicket-taker, claiming four scalps. Despite breakthroughs from Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir, the visitors struggled to contain India's aggressive batting display.

As the teams break for lunch, the pressure mounts on England to strategize a comeback when play resumes. India's batsmen have laid a solid foundation, leaving England with limited options in the pursuit of restricting their dominance further in this crucial opening Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)