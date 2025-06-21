Rishabh Pant Shines with Spectacular Century at Headingley

Rishabh Pant delivered a stellar performance for India, securing a dominant position against England in the first test at Headingley. His remarkable century, characterized by bold strokes including sixes that thrilled the crowd, was pivotal in extending India's lead.

Resuming the day with a robust 359-3, India captain Shubman Gill and Pant bolstered the innings before Gill's attempt to escalate the tempo resulted in a catch. Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes gave England hope by capturing crucial wickets, including dismissing the returning Karun Nair and Pant's eventual leg-before-wicket dismissal.

As lunch approached, England capitalized on opportunities, with Shardul Thakur's swift departure intensifying the competitive spirit of the match, setting the stage for an intriguing afternoon session.

