Chess Masters Battle for Supremacy at Aurionpro GM Tournament

In a stunning display of strategy, Indian Grandmaster MR Lalit Babu and Armenian International Master Arsen Davtyan have emerged as joint leaders after five rounds at the Aurionpro International GM and Junior Chess tournament. Both players have maintained an impeccable 5/5 record, showcasing their prowess on the chessboard.

Lalit Babu's victory came through a strategic outmaneuver of GM Nguyen Duc Hoa in a positional grind from the English Opening. Meanwhile, Arsen Davtyan claimed his win over GM Nikitenko Mihail using the intricate Long Castle Variation of the King's Indian Defence, cementing his position at the top.

Other notable matches included a solid draw between GM Boris Savchenko and GM Manuel Petrosyan with the Reti Opening. FM Aansh Nerurkar and Madhesh Kumar also impressed with their perfect 5-point scores in the Junior tournament, drawing attention with precise gameplay and sharp tactics.

