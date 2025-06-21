Left Menu

Chess Masters Battle for Supremacy at Aurionpro GM Tournament

Indian Grandmaster MR Lalit Babu and Armenian International Master Arsen Davtyan lead the Aurionpro International GM and Junior Chess tournament, both with perfect scores after five rounds. They overcame tough competition, including seasoned Grandmasters, to retain their joint leadership in this prestigious event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning display of strategy, Indian Grandmaster MR Lalit Babu and Armenian International Master Arsen Davtyan have emerged as joint leaders after five rounds at the Aurionpro International GM and Junior Chess tournament. Both players have maintained an impeccable 5/5 record, showcasing their prowess on the chessboard.

Lalit Babu's victory came through a strategic outmaneuver of GM Nguyen Duc Hoa in a positional grind from the English Opening. Meanwhile, Arsen Davtyan claimed his win over GM Nikitenko Mihail using the intricate Long Castle Variation of the King's Indian Defence, cementing his position at the top.

Other notable matches included a solid draw between GM Boris Savchenko and GM Manuel Petrosyan with the Reti Opening. FM Aansh Nerurkar and Madhesh Kumar also impressed with their perfect 5-point scores in the Junior tournament, drawing attention with precise gameplay and sharp tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

