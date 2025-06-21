Marquez Battles Setback for Italian Grand Prix Sprint Victory

Ducati's Marc Marquez showcased resilience at the Italian Grand Prix sprint, recovering from a faltering start to secure victory ahead of his brother Alex and Francesco Bagnaia. Marquez's win marks his eighth triumph in nine sprints this season, expanding his championship lead to 35 points over Alex, while Bagnaia is 98 points adrift.

Despite a pre-race glitch that saw Marquez fumble his launch, the Spanish rider executed a remarkable comeback. Bagnaia initially seized control, but Marquez, demonstrating skill and determination, advanced through the pack, overtaking rivals in a gripping performance that thrilled the local crowd.

Ultimately, Marquez's strategic prowess and quick recovery were on full display. He overtook Alex and used his slipstream advantage to claim the lead, later fending off Bagnaia for a decisive win. The victory underscored Marquez's dominance in the sprint format, while Bagnaia settled for third, narrowly avoiding the pursuit of Maverick Vinales.

(With inputs from agencies.)