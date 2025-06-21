Rishabh Pant: India's Unmatched Wicketkeeper-Batter Shines in Leeds

Sanjay Manjrekar, a former Indian cricketer, has hailed Rishabh Pant as India's most exceptional wicketkeeper-batter following Pant's electrifying century against England. Manjrekar described Pant as a 'breath of fresh air' on JioStar's 'Match Centre Live' after the Test at Leeds, praising his ability to achieve records consistently.

Pant's performance in Leeds marked his seventh Test century, surpassing MS Dhoni's record for most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. His innings of 134 runs in 178 balls impressed not only Indian fans but also earned applause from English supporters, who appreciate cricket excellence regardless of team allegiance.

Pant's achievements include breaking records in challenging SENA conditions, where he has now scored five centuries, more than any other Asian batter. With over 3,000 Test runs, an average of 43.40, and a strike rate of 73.69, Pant continues to establish himself as a formidable force in international cricket.

