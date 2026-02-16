MS Dhoni's Unveiled Exit: A Masterclass in Leadership and Change

As the anticipation of IPL 2026 builds, former Indian cricket selector Jatin Paranjpe disclosed the behind-the-scenes narrative of MS Dhoni's departure from white-ball captaincy, a pivotal shift in Indian cricket.

Dhoni, known for his calm demeanor, was approached by Paranjpe and MSK Prasad with the difficult news. In a testament to his leadership, Dhoni readily accepted the decision and pledged his support to his successor, Virat Kohli.

This change, though met with public outcry, underscored Dhoni's commitment to the team's future. Despite the immediate public criticism, the transition highlighted the complex decisions inherent in sports leadership.

