MS Dhoni's Unveiled Exit: A Masterclass in Leadership and Change

Former India captain MS Dhoni's graceful exit from white-ball captaincy revealed as IPL 2026 approaches. Ex-selector Jatin Paranjpe recounts the tense meeting, with Dhoni displaying selfless leadership. The transition to Virat Kohli, though controversial, marked a key moment in Indian cricket history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:31 IST
Former Team India captain MS Dhoni (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the anticipation of IPL 2026 builds, former Indian cricket selector Jatin Paranjpe disclosed the behind-the-scenes narrative of MS Dhoni's departure from white-ball captaincy, a pivotal shift in Indian cricket.

Dhoni, known for his calm demeanor, was approached by Paranjpe and MSK Prasad with the difficult news. In a testament to his leadership, Dhoni readily accepted the decision and pledged his support to his successor, Virat Kohli.

This change, though met with public outcry, underscored Dhoni's commitment to the team's future. Despite the immediate public criticism, the transition highlighted the complex decisions inherent in sports leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

