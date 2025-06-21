Jiri Lehecka Stuns with Historic Win at Queen's Club

Jiri Lehecka delivered a show-stopping performance at Queen's Club on Saturday by defeating Britain's Jack Draper in a nail-biting semi-final. Lehecka's 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory disrupted the anticipated narrative and propelled him as the first Czech male to reach an ATP grasscourt final in 15 years.

With fans filling the Andy Murray Arena, expectations were high for Draper, ranked sixth globally, to advance. However, Lehecka, the world number 30, defied the odds with a remarkable display under oppressive heat, cutting short Draper's journey in front of a hopeful crowd.

Despite Draper's efforts to equalize by saving a break point early in the second set, Lehecka's unwavering focus paid off. He clinched the match with a decisive break at 5-5, demonstrating poise reminiscent of Czech tennis legacy holder Tomas Berdych, last seen in 2010 at Wimbledon.

(With inputs from agencies.)