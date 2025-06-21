Left Menu

Next-Gen Indian Cricket Stars Shine at Headingley

Centuries by Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal in a recent Test match evoke memories of Indian legends Tendulkar, Dravid, and Ganguly's 2002 triumph at Headingley. The young cricketers' performance signals a new era for Indian cricket, reminiscent of past victories and promising a bright future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 21-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 20:34 IST
Shubman Gill
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a stirring display reminiscent of India's cricketing elite, young guns Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Yashasvi Jaiswal dazzled at Headingley, evoking the heroics of Tendulkar, Dravid, and Ganguly's triumph 22 years ago. The recent performances mark a potential turning point for the team, now without stalwarts like Kohli and Sharma, as it seeks to maintain its reputation on foreign soil.

Back in 2002, India's batting giants amassed a daunting total, leading to an emphatic win against England. Dravid's 148, Tendulkar's 193, and Ganguly's 128 orchestrated a memorable victory. Sanjay Bangar, making an early impression, added a meticulous 68. The bowling unit, led by Kumble and Harbhajan, wrapped up the match effectively.

Against England, the new wave of batsmen looks to overcome the shadow of history, much like their predecessors did. The ongoing series raises questions about the trajectory of promising talents such as Gill and Jaiswal. The future of Indian cricket rests in their hands as they aim to replicate the feats of past legends in challenging overseas conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

