Rishabh Pant Breaks Records and Sets New Milestones in ICC WTC

During the first Test match against England at Leeds, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant achieved a significant milestone by surpassing former skipper Rohit Sharma to become the leading six-hitter in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Pant impressively scored 134 runs off 178 balls, hitting 12 fours and six sixes, thereby raising his WTC six-count to 62, eclipsing Rohit's 56 in 40 Tests.

At just 27, Pant set another benchmark by surpassing MS Dhoni for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. He has now recorded seven centuries, with five of them made in challenging SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) conditions. This accomplishment makes him the most prolific Asian batter in these countries. Pant's record also includes equalling Kumar Sangakkara's haul of seven Test centuries as a designated keeper among Asians.

In addition to these achievements, Pant crossed the 3,000-run mark in Test cricket, becoming only the second Indian wicketkeeper-batter after Dhoni to do so. In this match, India was powered by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill, leading the team to a formidable total of 471 runs. Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue stood out with their bowling for England. (ANI)

