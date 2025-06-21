Farewell to 'Mighty Mouse': Rugby Legend Ian McLauchlan Passes at 83

Ian McLauchlan, the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop affectionately nicknamed 'Mighty Mouse,' passed away at the age of 83, as confirmed by Scottish Rugby on Saturday.

Renowned for his smaller stature among loosehead props, McLauchlan earned 43 Scotland caps, captained his national team 19 times, and contributed significantly to the Lions' series victories over New Zealand and South Africa.

In a remarkable show of resilience, he led Scotland in a test against England in 1973, just two weeks after breaking his leg against Ireland. "He was so tough, almost indestructible. What a fantastic career he had for Scotland and the Lions; it's very, very sad," stated his former teammate and past Scottish Rugby President, Andy Irvine.

