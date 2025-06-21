Left Menu

Farewell to 'Mighty Mouse': Rugby Legend Ian McLauchlan Passes at 83

Ian McLauchlan, celebrated Scotland and British Lions rugby player known as 'Mighty Mouse,' has died at 83. Famous for his resilience and leadership, McLauchlan amassed 43 caps, captained Scotland 19 times, and played a pivotal role in series victories against New Zealand and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 21:32 IST
Ian McLauchlan, the former Scotland and British and Irish Lions prop affectionately nicknamed 'Mighty Mouse,' passed away at the age of 83, as confirmed by Scottish Rugby on Saturday.

Renowned for his smaller stature among loosehead props, McLauchlan earned 43 Scotland caps, captained his national team 19 times, and contributed significantly to the Lions' series victories over New Zealand and South Africa.

In a remarkable show of resilience, he led Scotland in a test against England in 1973, just two weeks after breaking his leg against Ireland. "He was so tough, almost indestructible. What a fantastic career he had for Scotland and the Lions; it's very, very sad," stated his former teammate and past Scottish Rugby President, Andy Irvine.

