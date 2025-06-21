Left Menu

Gill Faces Challenging Leadership Test at Headingley Against England's Fiery Batting

Former England captain Nasser Hussain warns of the challenges for Indian skipper Shubman Gill at Headingley, citing the tricky conditions against England's strong batting. India posted 471 runs, aided by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant. England responds with aggressive play, ending the second session at 107/1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 22:03 IST
Shubman Gill (Photo- @BCCI X). Image Credit: ANI
Former England captain, Nasser Hussain, has pointed to the considerable challenge facing India's young skipper, Shubman Gill, as he leads his team against a formidable English batting lineup at Headingley. Describing Headingley as a 'hard place to captain,' Hussain noted the intricacies involved in balancing an aggressive field setup while managing potential boundary leaks.

In their first innings, India amassed a notable total of 471, bolstered by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, the skipper himself, and Rishabh Pant. Despite an early breakthrough by Jasprit Bumrah, dismissing Zak Crawley, England finished the second session strongly at 107/1, with Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope displaying some aggressive batting.

Former cricketer Michael Atherton observed the shifting conditions at Headingley, stating, 'They have come through the hardest part of the day, but things change by the hour here.' Historically, India has struggled at this venue, winning only two of seven Tests. The current match has England bowling first, with Ben Stokes and Josh Tongue leading the wicket-taking efforts, posing significant challenges for Gill's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

