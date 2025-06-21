Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka: A Showdown at Queen's Club Final
Carlos Alcaraz continued his winning streak, defeating Roberto Bautista Agut, setting up a Queen's Club final against Jiri Lehecka. Alcaraz, with 250 career wins, aims to replicate his French Open success. Meanwhile, Lehecka overpowered Jack Draper to become the first Czech in a top-level grass court final in 15 years.
Carlos Alcaraz, reigning in his winning form, triumphed over Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday. His victory at Queen's Club in London has paved the way for a much-anticipated final against Czech player Jiri Lehecka. Alcaraz, 22, displayed relentless vigor to secure his 17th consecutive win with a score of 6-4 6-4.
Initially, the British crowd anticipated a final face-off between Alcaraz and local favorite Jack Draper. However, reality unfolded differently as Jiri Lehecka dismantled those expectations with a gripping 6-4 4-6 7-5 win over the second seed, marking Lehecka as the first Czech male in 15 years to reach such a final.
Alcaraz was previously tested by Jaume Munar, enduring over three hours on the court. Against Bautista Agut, Alcaraz capitalized on early breaks in each set. As a Grand Slam champion, Alcaraz appreciates the sport's joy, echoing this sentiment after reaching his fifth consecutive final: "I love stepping on court and playing with a smile," he commented.
