Belgium Clinches Victory Over India in Thrilling Hockey Showdown

The Indian Men's Hockey Team fell to Belgium with a 3-6 scoreline during the FIH Hockey Pro League match in Antwerp, marking a significant defeat as released by Hockey India.

Initially caught off guard, India conceded a goal within the first minute as Belgium capitalized on two rapid penalty corners, with Arthur Van Doren netting the first score.

Despite a promising comeback spurred by goals from Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, Belgium's continuous onslaught ensured victory, concluded by Tom Boon's sixth goal, capping a commanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)