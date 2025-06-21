Belgium Clinches Victory Over India in Thrilling Hockey Showdown
In a captivating encounter at the FIH Hockey Pro League in Antwerp, the Indian Men's Hockey Team succumbed to a 3-6 defeat against Belgium. Despite valiant efforts from Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Amit Rohidas, Belgium's early dominance and strategic plays secured their triumph.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team fell to Belgium with a 3-6 scoreline during the FIH Hockey Pro League match in Antwerp, marking a significant defeat as released by Hockey India.
Initially caught off guard, India conceded a goal within the first minute as Belgium capitalized on two rapid penalty corners, with Arthur Van Doren netting the first score.
Despite a promising comeback spurred by goals from Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, Belgium's continuous onslaught ensured victory, concluded by Tom Boon's sixth goal, capping a commanding performance.
