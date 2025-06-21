Left Menu

Belgium Clinches Victory Over India in Thrilling Hockey Showdown

In a captivating encounter at the FIH Hockey Pro League in Antwerp, the Indian Men's Hockey Team succumbed to a 3-6 defeat against Belgium. Despite valiant efforts from Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, and Amit Rohidas, Belgium's early dominance and strategic plays secured their triumph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 21-06-2025 23:16 IST
Belgium Clinches Victory Over India in Thrilling Hockey Showdown
Indian hockey players in action (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Indian Men's Hockey Team fell to Belgium with a 3-6 scoreline during the FIH Hockey Pro League match in Antwerp, marking a significant defeat as released by Hockey India.

Initially caught off guard, India conceded a goal within the first minute as Belgium capitalized on two rapid penalty corners, with Arthur Van Doren netting the first score.

Despite a promising comeback spurred by goals from Dilpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, Belgium's continuous onslaught ensured victory, concluded by Tom Boon's sixth goal, capping a commanding performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

Tragedy Strikes in Borno: Deadly Bombing in Nigeria

 Nigeria
2
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
3
Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

Yoga Day 2025: Global Unity Through Asanas

 India
4
British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

British Man Arrested in Cyprus on Espionage Charges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From audits to strategy: AI redefines accounting functions worldwide

Global disruptions drive urgent digital overhaul in healthcare enterprises

Irrational human thinking may be the missing key to creative AI

Generative AI wave ignites invasive technologies with far-reaching consequences

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025