Yastremska Overcomes Grass Allergy to Reach Historic WTA Final

Dayana Yastremska, despite claiming a grass allergy, advances to a WTA Tour final for the first time in 17 years for Ukraine after defeating Magda Linette at the Nottingham Open. She aims for her first WTA title since 2019, competing against McCartney Kessler.

Nottingham | Updated: 21-06-2025 23:18 IST
Dayana Yastremska
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Dayana Yastremska defied the odds, advancing to a WTA Tour final on grass despite experiencing an allergy to the surface. She became the first Ukrainian player to achieve this milestone in 17 years, overtaking Poland's Magda Linette with a 6-4, 6-4 victory at the Nottingham Open on Saturday.

Displaying high spirits about the forthcoming challenge, Yastremska expressed her enthusiasm and pride, stating, "I really love playing on grass, even though I think I have a bit of an allergy to grass. I'm very excited and can't wait to play in the finals tomorrow." She looks forward to less early start times, having endured 11 am matches all week.

In the finals, Yastremska will face American McCartney Kessler, who secured her spot by defeating Rebecca Sramkova with a 6-4, 6-2 win, marking only her second career victory on grass.

(With inputs from agencies.)

