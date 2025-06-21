Borussia Dortmund Triumphs in Thrilling 4-3 Match Against Mamelodi Sundowns

In a nail-biting encounter, Borussia Dortmund secured a 4-3 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, inching closer to the Club World Cup knockout rounds. The match, marked by a midday kickoff in sweltering conditions, saw Dortmund overcome an early setback after conceding a goal just 11 minutes into play.

Felix Nmecha, Serhou Guirassy, and Jobe Bellingham found the net for the Bundesliga giants, who also benefited from an own goal. Despite falling behind 4-1, the persistent Sundowns fought back valiantly with second-half goals from Iqraam Rayners and Lebo Mothiba, adding tension to the closing minutes.

The win places Dortmund at the top of Group F with four points, a lead over the current South African champions. The clash at the TQL Stadium underscored the German club's resilience and determination in their quest for Club World Cup glory.

(With inputs from agencies.)