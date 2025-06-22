Left Menu

India vs England: Day Two Highlights of First Test

On Day Two of the first Test, India posted 471 in their first innings. England's response saw wickets fall, with Zak Crawley and Joe Root dismissed by Bumrah. Ollie Pope stood firm with an unbeaten century. England ended the day at 209/3 after 49 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 22-06-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 00:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Day Two of the first Test between India and England concluded with intriguing developments on the field. India, batting first, amassed a formidable 471, setting a challenging target for England to chase.

In response, England's batting lineup faced early setbacks but found some stability when Ollie Pope delivered a scintillating unbeaten century. Despite the loss of Zak Crawley and Joe Root to Bumrah's incisive bowling, England ended on 209/3 after 49 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah shone with the ball, claiming three crucial wickets, while Ollie Pope's resilience stood out in England's batting effort. The stage is set for an exciting continuation of this engaging Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

