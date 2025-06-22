Left Menu

Ollie Pope's Heroics Revive England's Hope Against India at Headingley

Ollie Pope's remarkable century rekindled England's hope against India at Headingley. Despite India posting a dominant first innings score, England showcased resilience, closing at 209-3. Bumrah's skillful bowling challenged England, yet Pope and Duckett's partnership inspired a potential comeback following a tough first day.

22-06-2025
On a challenging second day at Headingley, Ollie Pope's unbeaten century rejuvenated England's chances in the first test against India. The home side ended the day on 209-3, trailing by 262 runs, after India's formidable first innings of 471.

England faced pressure in overcast conditions as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed opener Zak Crawley for just four runs. Nevertheless, a resilient partnership between Ben Duckett and Pope stabilized England's innings. Bumrah disrupted their momentum by bowling Duckett out for 62 and later taking the wicket of Joe Root.

England's hopes were buoyed by Pope's mastery, overshadowing India's early dominance led by Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant. Pant's dazzling performance concluded with a valiant 134, after which India's innings faltered, losing five wickets for 18 runs. England's spirited response leaves the test intriguingly poised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

