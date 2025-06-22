Left Menu

Rishabh Pant's Unconventional Century Highlights India's Batting Struggles

Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak discussed Rishabh Pant's unique century against England in the first Test, where India collapsed from 430/3 to 471 all out. Despite Pant's composed 134, England fought back with Ollie Pope's unbeaten 100. Kotak praised Pant's strategic plan and discussed India's performance and challenges.

Updated: 22-06-2025 01:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 01:43 IST
Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak acknowledged Rishabh Pant's remarkable 134-run innings against England in the first Test, noting its departure from his usual aggressive style. Despite India's batting collapse from 430/3 to 471 all out, Pant demonstrated strategic brilliance.

England responded resiliently, with Ollie Pope securing an unbeaten 100, concluding the day's play at 209 for three. Kotak viewed Pant's knock as a testament to his ability to vary his playstyle and credited him with exceptional planning.

Kotak also commented on India's overall performance, dismissing complacency and highlighting the team's challenges due to England's effective bowling. He noted that the pitch offered opportunities, despite India's late-stage batting struggles.

