Brook's Resilience Provides England's Strong Reply at Headingley

In a gripping test match at Headingley, Ollie Pope's exit offered India a brief reprieve before Harry Brook anchored England's innings with a halfway-century, edging them to 327-5, trailing by 144 runs. The day witnessed dramatic performances, including tributes to David 'Syd' Lawrence, adding depth to the intense cricketing action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leeds | Updated: 22-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 17:50 IST
India faced a challenging day at Headingley as they dismissed centurion Ollie Pope early, with England reaching 327-5 at lunch, trailing by 144 runs. Harry Brook steadied the ship, bringing up his half-century as he remained unbeaten on 57.

The day's play began with a tribute to David 'Syd' Lawrence, intensifying the emotional backdrop. Brook's counter-attack included a spectacular boundary and six off Prasidh Krishna, capitalizing on two key errors by India.

Skipper Ben Stokes contributed before falling to Mohammed Siraj's delivery. Despite later incidents involving Rishabh Pant and a close call for Jamie Smith, England mounted a strong response, showcasing their resolve in the ongoing test.

