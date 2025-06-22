Thrilling Victory: Marc Marquez Triumphs at Mugello

Marc Marquez, representing Ducati, emerged victorious at the Italian Grand Prix, showcasing his dominance at the Mugello Circuit with a thrilling performance. Marquez crossed the finish line ahead of his brother, Alex, cementing his lead in the riders' championship.

Early in the race, Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez briefly took the lead before Marc asserted control. Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing secured third place, surpassing fellow Italian Francesco Bagnaia in a dramatic finish. Bagnaia, despite a strong start and previous successes at Mugello, finished fourth.

This victory marked Marquez's 93rd across all classes, a career milestone matching his bike number. The Spaniard celebrated his achievement by planting a Ducati flag in front of the Italian fans, a testament to his seamless transition from Honda.

(With inputs from agencies.)