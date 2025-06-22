Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Marc Marquez Triumphs at Mugello

Marc Marquez of Ducati clinched victory at the Italian Grand Prix, skillfully holding off challenges from his brother Alex Marquez and others. Despite fierce competition, Marquez took the win at Mugello, his career 93rd, as Fabio Di Giannantonio secured third, overcoming Francesco Bagnaia in the final laps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Marc Marquez, representing Ducati, emerged victorious at the Italian Grand Prix, showcasing his dominance at the Mugello Circuit with a thrilling performance. Marquez crossed the finish line ahead of his brother, Alex, cementing his lead in the riders' championship.

Early in the race, Gresini Racing's Alex Marquez briefly took the lead before Marc asserted control. Fabio Di Giannantonio of VR46 Racing secured third place, surpassing fellow Italian Francesco Bagnaia in a dramatic finish. Bagnaia, despite a strong start and previous successes at Mugello, finished fourth.

This victory marked Marquez's 93rd across all classes, a career milestone matching his bike number. The Spaniard celebrated his achievement by planting a Ducati flag in front of the Italian fans, a testament to his seamless transition from Honda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

