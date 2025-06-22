High Stakes and Surprising Twists at Aurionpro International Chess Tournament

In a dramatic turn of events, the Aurionpro International Grandmaster and Junior Chess tournament saw a thrilling sixth round as Indian Grandmaster M Lalit Babu and Armenia's Arsen Davtyan ended their match in a draw, leaving the tournament wide open for new leaders.

With both players tied at 5.5 out of 6, the competition has intensified. In one of the tournament's significant upsets, Indonesian International Master Nayaka Buddhidharma held top-seed Georgian Grandmaster Levan Pantsulaia to a stalemate, shaking up the standings.

Other notable performances included Armenian GM Manuel Petrosyan's victory over Russia's Alexander Slizhevsky and Belarusian GM Aleksej Aleksandrov's win against Georgia's GM Luka Paichadze. Meanwhile, in the Under-13 category, Aansh Nandan Nerurkar and Madhesh Kumar remain unbeaten, sharing the lead with 5.5 points each.

