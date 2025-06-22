Rishabh Pant Achieves 150 Catch Milestone as India's Wicketkeeping Maestro

Indian cricket sensation Rishabh Pant has added another feather to his cap by joining an elite club of wicketkeepers during the ongoing Test series against England. On the third day at Leeds, Pant achieved his 150th catch as a designated wicketkeeper, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Pant becomes the third Indian wicketkeeper to reach this landmark, following in the footsteps of Syed Kirmani and MS Dhoni. The milestone was reached following a critical play by bowler Prasidh Krishna, whose delivery caught Ollie Pope off guard, sending the ball straight into Pant's safe hands. With a total of 151 catches and 15 stumpings, Pant now stands as India's third most successful wicketkeeper, trailing the venerable MS Dhoni by 128 dismissals.

On the match front, Day three of the Test saw England concluding the first session at 327/5. Middle-order batsmen Harry Brook and Jamie Smith played a crucial role, smashing boundaries and forming partnerships, despite India's resistance led by bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna. Pant's skill behind the stumps once again came under the spotlight, although he missed a crucial catch of Brook later in the game.

(With inputs from agencies.)