India Falls to Belgium: A Struggle in the FIH Pro League

The Indian Women's Hockey Team endured its sixth consecutive loss in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, falling 0-2 to Belgium on Sunday. Belgium's Ambre Ballenghien and Lien Hillewaert netted the decisive goals, ensuring their team's third-place ranking in the league.

After a disheartening 1-5 defeat to Belgium on Saturday, India began Sunday's match with an aggressive intent, showcasing significant pace and momentum. Despite earning a penalty corner early in the first quarter, they could not convert, while a defensive lapse almost cost them a penalty stroke, later overturned to a long corner.

Skipper Salima Tete and the Indian attackers pushed forward bravely in the second quarter, but Belgium's resilient defense held firm. The evenly contested match saw both teams creating opportunities, yet a missed penalty corner from India and successful strikes by Belgium in the third quarter sealed the game's fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)