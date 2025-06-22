Left Menu

India Falls to Belgium: A Struggle in the FIH Pro League

The Indian Women's Hockey Team faced another setback with a 0-2 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Pro League. Despite a spirited start, India failed to capitalize on their chances, as Belgium secured the win with goals from Ambre Ballenghien and Lien Hillewaert, maintaining their third-place standing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:13 IST
India Falls to Belgium: A Struggle in the FIH Pro League
Belgium team celebrating after victory over India. (Photo: Hockey India) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The Indian Women's Hockey Team endured its sixth consecutive loss in the European leg of the FIH Pro League, falling 0-2 to Belgium on Sunday. Belgium's Ambre Ballenghien and Lien Hillewaert netted the decisive goals, ensuring their team's third-place ranking in the league.

After a disheartening 1-5 defeat to Belgium on Saturday, India began Sunday's match with an aggressive intent, showcasing significant pace and momentum. Despite earning a penalty corner early in the first quarter, they could not convert, while a defensive lapse almost cost them a penalty stroke, later overturned to a long corner.

Skipper Salima Tete and the Indian attackers pushed forward bravely in the second quarter, but Belgium's resilient defense held firm. The evenly contested match saw both teams creating opportunities, yet a missed penalty corner from India and successful strikes by Belgium in the third quarter sealed the game's fate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025