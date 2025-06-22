Left Menu

Himachal's Boxing Bout Against Drug Abuse

The Himachal Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is strengthening its anti-drug campaign by promoting sports. The Virbhadra Singh Memorial Pro-Boxing Championship serves as a tribute and aims to spread awareness. Efforts include increased prize money and leave provisions for athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-06-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 20:45 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has amplified its fight against drug abuse, primarily focusing on engaging youth through sports.

At the Virbhadra Singh Memorial Pro-Boxing International Championship in Shimla, Sukhu acknowledged the organisers' efforts to honour the late Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu highlighted the government's initiatives, such as increased prize money for international sports medalists and special leave for participants. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh emphasized that the pro-boxing event aims to raise awareness of drug abuse risks among youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

