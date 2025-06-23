Inter Miami Faces Crucial Showdown Against Palmeiras in Club World Cup

Inter Miami will take an aggressive approach against Palmeiras in their final Group A match at the Club World Cup on Sunday. A draw would advance both teams to the knockout stages, but Miami is aiming for a victory to ensure their progression.

Miamis recent performances include a win over Porto and a draw with Al Ahly, placing them in a competitive spot just behind Palmeiras, who are at the top based on goal difference. Meanwhile, Porto and Al Ahly are lurking, each holding one point.

Coach Javier Mascherano expressed the importance of treating this as a historic clash for the club, emphasizing enthusiasm over pressure. Mascherano insists on maintaining a winning mentality, irrespective of the competition, to avoid pitfalls and push for success on the international stage.

