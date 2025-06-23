Left Menu

Timoci Tavatavanawai: Breaking Into the All Blacks Roster

Timoci Tavatavanawai, a 27-year-old Fiji-born centre, has been named among five uncapped players in the All Blacks squad for the July series against France. His impressive Super Rugby season secured his call-up. Coach Scott Robertson emphasizes challenges in selection and praises debutants' efforts, especially Tavatavanawai's emotional success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 06:58 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 06:58 IST
Timoci Tavatavanawai emerged as one of five uncapped players selected for the All Blacks squad set to face France in the July series. The Fiji-born centre earned his first test call-up at 27, following a standout performance in the Super Rugby season.

Coach Scott Robertson also welcomed back Jordie Barrett post-sabbatical and Quinn Tupaea after recovery from injuries. Robertson shared insights into his selection strategy, highlighting the importance of consistency, skill under pressure, and team synergy, congratulating debutants and their support systems.

Tavatavanawai expressed deep emotional fulfillment upon his selection, reflecting on personal sacrifices and family support. Alongside Tavatavanawai, experienced Du'Plessis Kirifi and Brodie McAlister joined the squad after notable domestic seasons, filling key positions for the upcoming tests against France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

