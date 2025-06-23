Timoci Tavatavanawai: Breaking Into the All Blacks Roster

Timoci Tavatavanawai emerged as one of five uncapped players selected for the All Blacks squad set to face France in the July series. The Fiji-born centre earned his first test call-up at 27, following a standout performance in the Super Rugby season.

Coach Scott Robertson also welcomed back Jordie Barrett post-sabbatical and Quinn Tupaea after recovery from injuries. Robertson shared insights into his selection strategy, highlighting the importance of consistency, skill under pressure, and team synergy, congratulating debutants and their support systems.

Tavatavanawai expressed deep emotional fulfillment upon his selection, reflecting on personal sacrifices and family support. Alongside Tavatavanawai, experienced Du'Plessis Kirifi and Brodie McAlister joined the squad after notable domestic seasons, filling key positions for the upcoming tests against France.

(With inputs from agencies.)