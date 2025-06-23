Pacers' Championship Dreams Shattered as Haliburton Goes Down

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the Indiana Pacers saw their championship dreams slip away not only in Game 7 of the NBA Finals but also in losing star player Tyrese Haliburton to an injury.

Haliburton, crucial to the team's success, sustained a lower leg injury during the game, causing immediate concerns for the franchise. Despite a lack of official diagnosis from the Pacers, reports suggest an Achilles tendon injury, potentially sidelining the two-time NBA All-Star for up to a season.

This development leaves the Pacers in a precarious position, as they face the daunting task of replacing a key player amidst aspirations of capturing their first NBA title since 2000. Team members and fans alike await updates on Haliburton's condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)