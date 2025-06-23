Rahul and Pant's Centuries Propel India to Commanding Lead

In a dominating post-lunch session, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant both shined with centuries as India extended their second-innings total to 298 for 4 against England on the fourth day of the first Test match. The Indian team transformed the day's play with a commanding performance following the early dismissal of captain Shubman Gill.

Rahul, remaining not out with 120 runs off 227 balls, joined forces with Pant, who scored a striking 118 from 140 balls, to forge a significant 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket. This partnership was pivotal in overcoming the initial setback and escalating the team's lead to 304 runs at the tea interval.

Earlier in the day, England's bowlers capitalized on a lively pitch, with Brydon Carse taking out Gill for just 8. However, India's resilience came through with stalwart batting from Rahul and Pant, whose performances ensured a stiff challenge for England with only one full day remaining.

