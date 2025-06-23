Left Menu

Hyderabad Heroes' Dominant Victory Sends Them to Top of Rugby Premier League

The Hyderabad Heroes stormed to the top of the Rugby Premier League standings after defeating the Chennai Bulls 28-7 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Delhi Redz claimed their third win, triumphing 22-12 over the Bengaluru Bravehearts, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-06-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 23-06-2025 22:28 IST
Hyderabad Heroes' Dominant Victory Sends Them to Top of Rugby Premier League
Hyderabad Heroes Javed Hussain (Photo: RPL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling display of rugby prowess, the Hyderabad Heroes ascended to the top of the Rugby Premier League standings, decisively beating the Chennai Bulls 28-7. The match, hosted in Mumbai at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, saw the Chennai Bulls take an early lead, with Terry Kennedy scoring a try and Joaquin Pellandini adding two points.

However, the Hyderabad Heroes rallied spectacularly, with Javed Hussain and Motu Opetai scoring tries, both successfully converted by Manuel Moreno. At the half-time break, the Heroes held a 14-7 lead. In the final quarter, additional tries from Wolfram Hacker and Terio Tamani, with conversions, secured a comprehensive victory for the Heroes.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Redz secured their third tournament win by defeating the Bengaluru Bravehearts 22-12. Key plays included tries by Matteo Graziano and Rajdeep Saha, followed by Sunil Chawan's points that solidified the Redz's dominance, as they thwarted a comeback attempt by the Bravehearts led by a try from Pol Pla.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

Language Politics in Maharashtra: Marathi vs. Hindi

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

Andhra Pradesh to Become Hub for Aerospace and Defence Innovation

 India
3
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
4
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How ‘green’ hydropower projects fuel displacement and injustice

AI moral alignment is an illusion without justification democracy and debate

AI hallucination crisis? ChatGPT excels in speed but flounders in scholarly rigor

Excitement, fear, distrust: ChatGPT's debut fueled global emotional reckoning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025