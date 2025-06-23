Hyderabad Heroes' Dominant Victory Sends Them to Top of Rugby Premier League
The Hyderabad Heroes stormed to the top of the Rugby Premier League standings after defeating the Chennai Bulls 28-7 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, the Delhi Redz claimed their third win, triumphing 22-12 over the Bengaluru Bravehearts, showcasing their dominance in the tournament.
In a thrilling display of rugby prowess, the Hyderabad Heroes ascended to the top of the Rugby Premier League standings, decisively beating the Chennai Bulls 28-7. The match, hosted in Mumbai at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, saw the Chennai Bulls take an early lead, with Terry Kennedy scoring a try and Joaquin Pellandini adding two points.
However, the Hyderabad Heroes rallied spectacularly, with Javed Hussain and Motu Opetai scoring tries, both successfully converted by Manuel Moreno. At the half-time break, the Heroes held a 14-7 lead. In the final quarter, additional tries from Wolfram Hacker and Terio Tamani, with conversions, secured a comprehensive victory for the Heroes.
Earlier in the day, the Delhi Redz secured their third tournament win by defeating the Bengaluru Bravehearts 22-12. Key plays included tries by Matteo Graziano and Rajdeep Saha, followed by Sunil Chawan's points that solidified the Redz's dominance, as they thwarted a comeback attempt by the Bravehearts led by a try from Pol Pla.
