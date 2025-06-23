Hyderabad Heroes' Dominant Victory Sends Them to Top of Rugby Premier League

In a thrilling display of rugby prowess, the Hyderabad Heroes ascended to the top of the Rugby Premier League standings, decisively beating the Chennai Bulls 28-7. The match, hosted in Mumbai at the Shahaji Raje Bhosale Sports Complex, saw the Chennai Bulls take an early lead, with Terry Kennedy scoring a try and Joaquin Pellandini adding two points.

However, the Hyderabad Heroes rallied spectacularly, with Javed Hussain and Motu Opetai scoring tries, both successfully converted by Manuel Moreno. At the half-time break, the Heroes held a 14-7 lead. In the final quarter, additional tries from Wolfram Hacker and Terio Tamani, with conversions, secured a comprehensive victory for the Heroes.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Redz secured their third tournament win by defeating the Bengaluru Bravehearts 22-12. Key plays included tries by Matteo Graziano and Rajdeep Saha, followed by Sunil Chawan's points that solidified the Redz's dominance, as they thwarted a comeback attempt by the Bravehearts led by a try from Pol Pla.

