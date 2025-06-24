Alessio Lisci Takes the Helm at Osasuna: A New Era Begins

Osasuna has officially appointed Alessio Lisci as the club's new head coach, on a two-year contract. The announcement, made on Monday, marks the end of speculation surrounding the successor to Vicente Moreno.

Lisci, who leaves his role at Segunda Division side Mirandes, is recognized for leading them to an impressive promotion play-off finals run. His fresh appointment is expected to bolster Osasuna's ambitions in LaLiga.

He takes over a team that has cemented its place in Spain's top-flight league, finishing ninth and narrowly missing out on European competition. Lisci's leadership will be crucial in guiding the team towards further success this season.