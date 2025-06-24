Left Menu

Leeds United Strengthens Defense with Slovenia's Jaka Bijol

Leeds United has bolstered its defense by signing Slovenia's Jaka Bijol ahead of its Premier League return. The 26-year-old center back, previously with Udinese, has inked a five-year deal reportedly worth £15 million. Bijol, a key player for Slovenia's national team, will bring crucial experience and skill to Leeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-06-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 14:59 IST
Leeds United Strengthens Defense with Slovenia's Jaka Bijol
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Leeds United has fortified its defensive lineup by acquiring Slovenian international Jaka Bijol as they prepare for their Premier League comeback.

The 26-year-old defender joins Leeds on a five-year contract from Udinese, with reports suggesting a transfer fee of around £15 million.

Bijol, who has made 63 appearances for Slovenia, was notable in helping secure draws against top teams like England and Portugal during the 2024 European Championship. Although Slovenia was knocked out by Portugal in the round of 16, Bijol's performances have been widely praised.

As Slovenia gears up for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against teams such as Switzerland, Sweden, and Kosovo, Leeds is set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Everton on August 18, under their United States ownership led by 49ers Enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025