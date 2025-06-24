Leeds United Strengthens Defense with Slovenia's Jaka Bijol

Leeds United has fortified its defensive lineup by acquiring Slovenian international Jaka Bijol as they prepare for their Premier League comeback.

The 26-year-old defender joins Leeds on a five-year contract from Udinese, with reports suggesting a transfer fee of around £15 million.

Bijol, who has made 63 appearances for Slovenia, was notable in helping secure draws against top teams like England and Portugal during the 2024 European Championship. Although Slovenia was knocked out by Portugal in the round of 16, Bijol's performances have been widely praised.

As Slovenia gears up for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against teams such as Switzerland, Sweden, and Kosovo, Leeds is set to kick off their Premier League campaign against Everton on August 18, under their United States ownership led by 49ers Enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)