Colab Platforms Ventures into Esports

In a strategic move to capitalize on the booming esports industry, Colab Platforms announced its entry into this fast-growing sector. The company aims to establish a competitive gaming ecosystem, which promises to cater to both casual and professional gamers.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Puneet Singh, Colab Platforms plans to develop a player-centric competitive gaming platform tailored for India's digital-first audience. Initial offerings will include tournaments led by creators and proprietary servers for popular games like Counter-Strike 2, with plans to expand into more advanced and mobile games.

With esports evolving into a billion-dollar global industry, the company's efforts are backed by a recently launched Rs 25 crore accelerator program dedicated to driving sports-tech innovation in India. Colab Platforms, listed on the BSE, already has footprints in sports commerce and athlete development, preparing it well for this new venture.

