Anish Bhanwala Leads at National Shooting Trials

On the inaugural day of the National Selection Trials 3 and 4 for Group 'A' Rifle/Pistol, Olympian Anish Bhanwala emerged as the frontrunner in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T3 Men's qualification. The event took place at the Trishul Shooting Range, Maharana Pratap Sports College, Raipur, according to the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Bhanwala demonstrated exceptional skill, delivering scores of 99, 97, and 97, culminating in a total of 293, securing his lead after the first round. Fellow Olympic athlete Vijayveer Sidhu trailed closely behind with a score of 292, while Haryana's Mandeep Singh secured the third position with 290, the NRAI statement highlighted.

The competition remains fierce as the top five include Pradeep Singh Shekhawat from the Navy, who also scored 290, and Uttarakhand's Ankur Goel with 289. The event continues on Wednesday with Stage 2, setting the stage for the finals and further determining India's team for the 16th Asian Shooting Championships and ISSF World Cup.

