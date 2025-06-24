Indian Juniors Stumble Against Spain in 4 Nations Tournament

In a challenging contest held in Berlin, the Indian junior men's hockey team faced a formidable Spanish side, succumbing to a 1-5 defeat in the 4 Nations Tournament. Spain set the pace early on, with Pere Amat and Santi Martin striking in quick succession, leaving India trailing from the start.

The second quarter saw both teams striving for dominance, but neither could alter the scoreboard, maintaining Spain's 2-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter was marked by Spain's continued pressure; Pere Amat clinched his second goal, swiftly followed by Josep Martin, stretching the lead to 4-0.

As the final quarter unfolded, Spain consolidated their supremacy with Mario Mena scoring via a penalty corner. India responded with a late field goal by Araijeet Singh Hundal, avoiding a total shutout. The tournament's structure allows all teams to face off once, moving forward to either the finals or a playoff based on standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)