Indian Juniors Stumble Against Spain in 4 Nations Tournament
The Indian junior men's hockey team ended their pool stage matches with a 1-5 loss to Spain in the 4 Nations Tournament in Berlin. Despite efforts, India struggled against Spain's dynamic play, marking their third and final encounter of the preliminary round against fellow teams Germany and Australia.
- Country:
- Germany
In a challenging contest held in Berlin, the Indian junior men's hockey team faced a formidable Spanish side, succumbing to a 1-5 defeat in the 4 Nations Tournament. Spain set the pace early on, with Pere Amat and Santi Martin striking in quick succession, leaving India trailing from the start.
The second quarter saw both teams striving for dominance, but neither could alter the scoreboard, maintaining Spain's 2-0 lead at halftime. The third quarter was marked by Spain's continued pressure; Pere Amat clinched his second goal, swiftly followed by Josep Martin, stretching the lead to 4-0.
As the final quarter unfolded, Spain consolidated their supremacy with Mario Mena scoring via a penalty corner. India responded with a late field goal by Araijeet Singh Hundal, avoiding a total shutout. The tournament's structure allows all teams to face off once, moving forward to either the finals or a playoff based on standings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Junior Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for 4 Nations Showdown in Berlin
Young Indian Hockey Stars Gear Up for International Challenge in Berlin
India-EU Ties Approach Milestone: Jaishankar at Berlin Forum
Diplomatic Tensions as Iran's Ambassador Heads to Berlin Meeting
Samsonova Stuns Pegula in Epic Berlin Open Clash