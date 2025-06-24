Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: The Final Sprint

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the iconic Jamaican sprinter, is poised to draw the curtains on her illustrious career at the upcoming national championships this week. The decorated athlete, who has claimed three Olympic gold medals, sees this as her last major competition event.

At 38, Fraser-Pryce revealed her retirement plans during a Nike event, confirming that the championships commencing Thursday would be her swan song. She views this period as an opportunity filled with potential, stating, 'I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain.'

This event serves as a qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo later this year. Her announcement follows a recent setback at the Paris Games, where she was unable to compete due to an injury sustained just before the semi-finals.

