Left Menu

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: The Final Sprint

Jamaican track legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is set to compete in her final national championships, marking the end of a storied career. The three-time Olympic gold medallist and ten-time world champion declared her intent at a Nike event, expressing her desire to leave no unfinished business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:46 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:46 IST
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce: The Final Sprint

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, the iconic Jamaican sprinter, is poised to draw the curtains on her illustrious career at the upcoming national championships this week. The decorated athlete, who has claimed three Olympic gold medals, sees this as her last major competition event.

At 38, Fraser-Pryce revealed her retirement plans during a Nike event, confirming that the championships commencing Thursday would be her swan song. She views this period as an opportunity filled with potential, stating, 'I have absolutely nothing to lose and all to gain.'

This event serves as a qualification for the World Championships in Tokyo later this year. Her announcement follows a recent setback at the Paris Games, where she was unable to compete due to an injury sustained just before the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025