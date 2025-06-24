Left Menu

Duckett's Dazzling Century Leads England to Historic Test Victory

Ben Duckett's outstanding century played a crucial role in England's thrilling five-wicket victory over India in the first test. Achieving a successful run chase of 371, England overturned a challenging position thanks to Duckett's performance and strong partnerships, marking the 10th highest chase in test history.

Updated: 24-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 23:05 IST
Ben Duckett delivered a sensational performance with his century securing a remarkable five-wicket victory for England over India in the first test. On the decisive day five, the hosts reached an impressive target of 371, marking one of the top ten highest successful chases in test cricket history.

Initially, England faced a formidable task after India posted 430-3 in their first innings. Yet, Duckett and Zak Crawley's partnership revitalized England's prospects, contributing 188 for the opening stand. Duckett reached his sixth test century, offering England a promising start as they went into lunch at 117-0.

Despite two quick wickets, including Duckett's, that offered India a glimmer of hope, Joe Root's composed 53 and Jamie Smith's victorious six concluded the match decisively. Although India boasted five individual centuries, they started the series with a defeat, leaving England in a favorable position.

