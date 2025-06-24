Ben Duckett's Century Powers England to Record-Setting Test Win
Ben Duckett's impressive century led England to a thrilling five-wicket victory over India in the first test match, marking the 10th highest successful run chase in history. Despite a strong start by India, England's openers set the pace, and Joe Root's steady play sealed the win.
In a riveting cricket spectacle, Ben Duckett's remarkable century drove England to a sensational five-wicket victory against India in the first test match on Tuesday. Marking the 10th highest successful run chase in test history, England achieved their target of 371 after a captivating day in Leeds.
England initially turned the game around at Headingley, with Duckett and Zak Crawley's opening partnership taking them to 117-0 by lunch. Despite losing wickets consecutively, including Duckett's at 149, Joe Root's composed 53 not out, aided by Jamie Smith's decisive six, brought them home securely.
The match highlighted India's missed chances and batting collapses, overshadowing their record five-century achievement in a single test. England's strategic approach suggests promising prospects for their upcoming series. 'Incredible, what a test match,' Duckett reflected post-victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Joe Root's Resolute Return: England's Cricketing Maverick Supports Stokes in Style
Joe Root Gears Up for Epic Test Cricket Year
Joe Root Champions India's Depth in Upcoming Test Series
Joe Root Reminisces Captaincy: Reflects on Challenges and Triumphs
Unicorns Stampede Over Super Kings with Record-Breaking Run Chase