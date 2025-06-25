Shooting League of India: A New Era for Target Sport Enthusiasts

The Shooting League of India is attracting significant attention as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced that more than 400 athletes have already signed up for the inaugural event.

Competitors from countries including India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran, and the United States have confirmed their participation, with registrations still open until mid-July.

NRAI President Shri Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo expressed enthusiasm for the league, stating it confirms their vision of a platform that promotes shooting sports and nurtures future talent. The event, scheduled for November 20 to December 2, 2025, will host mixed team events across various shooting disciplines.

