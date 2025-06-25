Left Menu

Shooting League of India: A New Era for Target Sport Enthusiasts

The inaugural Shooting League of India is gaining momentum with over 400 athletes already registered. NRAI aims to create a world-class platform for showcasing shooting talent. The event, featuring international participation and competitive groupings, is set for November 2025, promoting competition and inspiring future shooters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:21 IST
Shooting League of India: A New Era for Target Sport Enthusiasts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shooting League of India is attracting significant attention as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announced that more than 400 athletes have already signed up for the inaugural event.

Competitors from countries including India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Iran, and the United States have confirmed their participation, with registrations still open until mid-July.

NRAI President Shri Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo expressed enthusiasm for the league, stating it confirms their vision of a platform that promotes shooting sports and nurtures future talent. The event, scheduled for November 20 to December 2, 2025, will host mixed team events across various shooting disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025