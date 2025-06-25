England's Historic Run Chase at Headingley: A Masterclass in Test Cricket

In an exhilarating display of Test cricket, England achieved a historic run chase at Headingley, defeating India by five wickets. The victory, highlighted by Ben Duckett's exquisite 149, gave England a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series. Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar praised the performances of Duckett and Zak Crawley, whose opening stand of 188 laid the foundation for England's chase of 371.

Speaking on Match Centre Live, Manjrekar acknowledged the strategic approach of England's batters, particularly in navigating the challenges posed by India's pace attack, led by Jasprit Bumrah. He lauded the Indian seamers, notably Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur, whose crucial wickets ensured that India remained in contention till late on the final day.

Reflecting on the match, Manjrekar also highlighted the importance of Joe Root's innings, noting his habit of producing match-winning performances across formats. Root's contribution, alongside prominent displays from Jamie Smith, underscored England's batting depth and resilience, culminating in a run chase completed in just 82 overs as they finished at 373/5.

(With inputs from agencies.)